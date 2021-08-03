Longtime Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Wes Shepard Has Died

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 3)–Wes Shepard, who had 519 wins as a head coach in high school basketball at various schools across Nebraska, passed away July 31 in Lincoln at the age of 94.
Shepard was a teacher, coach and administrator at Tekamah, Craig, Weston, Hickman, Norris (where he also served as superintendent), Elmwood and Lincoln Christian. He took Weston (1956), Elmwood (1985) and Lincoln Christian (1991, 93, 94, 95 and 96) to the boys state basketball tournament, with his ’91 squad at Christian winning a state title.
In 48 years, Shepard had 519 wins and 168 losses, which included 10 district championships, numerous conference titles, in addition to the state championship.
Shepard is a past winner of the KFOR/KLMS Sportscasters Club Ralph Beechner Coach of The Year Award and was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002, before he was inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
Shepard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose, his four children, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, August 7 at 11am at Indian Hills Community Church near 84th and “A” Streets. Memorials in Wes Shepard’s name are suggested to Indian Hills, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.