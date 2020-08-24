Longtime, Influential Pro-Life Advocate Passes
Julie Schmidt-Albin
(KFOR NEWS August 24, 2020) Longtime Nebraska Right to Life Executive Director, Julie Schmit-Albin, passed away August 22, 2020, following a prolonged battle with cancer.
Schmit-Albin served as Nebraska’s Executive Director from 1989 to 2020. She also represented Nebraska on the National Right to Life Board of Directors. During her 31-year tenure at Nebraska Right to Life, she organized local chapters, educational events, legislative activities, and political outreach, including the Nebraska Right to Life PAC Voter Guides, Nebraska State Fair booth, Pro-Life Legislative Day, and the Nebraska Walk for Life. The annual Nebraska Walk for Life event is the largest and longest-running First Amendment demonstration in the state.
Governor Ricketts recently recognized Schmit-Albin’s contributions to the state by awarding her with an honorary admiralship. In 2019, the Lincoln Journal Star recognized Schmit-Albin as one of the city’s 30 most influential women.
Schmit-Albin is survived by her husband, John Albin of 40 years, father, Loran Schmit, four children, and one grandchild.
The Nebraska Right to Life Board of Directors unanimously appointed President Sandy Danek interim director. Danek is a longtime member of the Board of Directors and was elected President in 2010.
