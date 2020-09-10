Looking For Work?

(KFOR NEWS September 10, 2020) The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development has another Drive-Thru Career Fair planned today (September 10) from 2-6 p.m. at Gateway Mall.
10,000 Lancaster County residents who were working prior to March 21 are now receiving unemployment benefits and we want to reconnect them with careers. 41 hiring employers will be participating, representing multiple industries with both part-time and full-time jobs available.
A variety of careers have openings including healthcare, manufacturing, construction, plumbing, customer service, office and many others. Packet distribution will take place in the former Sears parking lot on the south side of Gateway Mall.
The Drive-Thru Career Fair is made possible by the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, EmployLNK, Gateway Mall, the Center for People in Need and several other community partners.