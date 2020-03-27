Loss of Smell Potential Symptom of COVID-19
As medical experts learn more about COVID-19, there is an increasing amount of evidence that loss of the sense of smell is one potential symptom, especially in people who are otherwise asymptomatic.
Nebraska Medicine otolaryngologist (ENT) Christie Barnes, MD, has been collaborating with Nebraska Medicine infectious disease experts to investigate this development.
“Patients that potentially have minimal symptoms overall can present with loss of sense of smell as a primary complaint,” said Barnes. “We know that there’s a good percentage of patients that may have a lack of sense of smell and be essentially otherwise asymptomatic or just have some very mild symptoms.”
She said those people with relatively mild symptoms need to self-isolate and stay away from others because the virus can keep many people relatively asymptomatic and allow them to become carriers; spreading the virus without knowing they’re doing so.
The loss of the sense of taste may also be seen for some individuals; however, this is a result of the loss of the sense of smell.
Dr. Barnes said the vast majority of people who experience losing their sense of smell from this infection will see the sense return eventually.
Loss of smell can also be connected to other respiratory illnesses, including the flu or the common cold.
