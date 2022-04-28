LPD and LSO Are Investigating Two Different Scam Cases Resulting Money Loss

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 28)–Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are handling two unrelated scams that happened in the past few days, which has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Police say that a 64-year-old woman had become friends with an unknown person on a social media app, then started to send money, totaling over $100,000. Family members became aware of this and called LPD for help. The money lost in that case has not been recovered.
Sometime between April 22 and April 24, a 72-year-old Lincoln woman got a pop up on her computer saying it was locked because she accessed an unsecured website. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the woman called the number of the pop-up and talked to someone claiming to be from Apple. Wagner says the woman was told her money was compromised and needed crypto currency to protect it.
Wagner said the woman followed the instructions and wired over $110,000 to an account number she was given. That money is gone and Wagner says deputies are working to see if they can track the stolen money, but it appears to be doubtful in getting it back.