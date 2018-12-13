LPD, Area Law Enforcement Being Trained On Helping Students Dealing With Mental Illness

Kristin Nelson (left) of Region V Services and LPS security director Joseph Wright talk to the media on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 regarding training inside the Lincoln Berean Church for law enforcement to recognize differences in kids with mental illness and threat assessments. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Several Lincoln Police and School Resource Officers, along with area law enforcement spent much of Thursday inside the Lincoln Berean Church undergoing training to recognize kids who may be dealing with mental illness and handling threat assessments.

It was put together by Region V Services, where director of emergency services Kristin Nelson put together the workshop for everyone to collaborate ideas on handling situations.

“It’s bringing law enforcement, mental health services and schools together to do what’s necessary for the community,” Nelson said.

Nelson adds this training is to help officers and other law enforcement to understand the developmental stages of teens and how they may respond to things differently. It’s also to help those kids get help.

LPS Security Director Joe Wright says it comes down to differentiating mental illness and dangerousness.

“Too often people think that mental illness is the same as dangerousness. And that’s not the case,” Wright said. “So we try to sensitize our officers and behavior health workers that are in the school to how best serve people, how to support them, how to make them safer with support that we can offer.”

LPD school resource officer Nate Hill said he handles three to four such threat cases through social media each week, on average. He says those are starting to pick up in the middle schools, too.

LPD has resource officers in the six LPS high schools, while six more split time at the 12 middle schools.