LPD Arrests Driver For DUI, Driving Truck On A Tire Rim

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A 35-year-old Lincoln man was arrested late Tuesday night, after led Lincoln Police on a brief pursuit while driving a truck with a bare tire rim.
Sgt. Chris Vigil on Wednesday said that officers were called to 9th and Van Dorn around 11pm Tuesday, after witnesses saw a Ford Ranger driving on the bare tire rim and officers soon saw driving by the area of 9th and South, leading to officers trying to make a traffic stop. An officer saw the driver, later identified as Joel Patterson, make several traffic violations as he was driving down 9th Street.
Even with the overhead police lights turned on, the truck kept going before stopping near 13th and Hudson, where Patterson was told to get out. Following a brief struggle, Sgt. Vigil said Patterson was taken into custody. Inside the truck, officers found two open liquor bottles and Patterson showed signs of being intoxicated. Sgt. Vigil said Patterson’s blood-alcohol content was .107.
Patterson was arrested on several charges, including first-offense DUI, possessing an open alcohol container, violating a traffic signal, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest.