LPD Arrests Lincoln Man For Buying Items Using Counterfeit Money

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–About $1,700 worth of counterfeit money of various denominations was used at 10 Lincoln businesses between Feb. 13 and Feb. 23, where purchases were made of minimal value and getting legitimate bills for change.
Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says they eventually arrested 27-year-old Austin Barrett, after surveillance video from several Lincoln businesses showed him allegedly using the fake money to make purchases, including gift cards.
Barrett was arrested for 10 counts of first-degree forgery.