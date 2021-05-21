LPD Arrests Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Underage Girls Over Four-Year Span
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 20)–A 63-year-old man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting four underage girls over a four-year period.
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says Andrew Casad was arrested on Thursday, after he was contacted and interviewed about the allegations, then arrested for three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of 3rd-degree sexual assault of a child. Bonkiewicz says probable cause was developed by investigators when they interview Casad.
The alleged assaults happened in different areas of Lincoln over a four-year period from 2017 to 2021, according to Bonkiewicz. The four victims, ages 10, 11, 12 and 15, reported the sex assaults earlier this month.
Bonkiewicz says Casad’s connection to the girls was him being a family friend.