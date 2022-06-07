LPD Arrests Omaha Man In Connection To May 29 Fatal Crash at 52nd and O Street

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 7)–An 18-year-old Omaha man is in jail, accused of two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, in connection to the May 29 deadly crash at 52nd and “O”, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said on Tuesday.
Kyvell Stark turned himself in on Tuesday morning at the Lancaster County Jail.
According to Chief Ewins, Stark’s Ford Taurus was westbound on “O” Street, when it hit a Toyota Corolla driven by 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor of Lincoln was in the eastbound turn lane to head north on 52nd Street. The front end of Stark’s vehicle hit the passenger side of Siebenhor.
Following the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway and went into a crowd that gathered on the north side sidewalk, hitting at least 20 people that were among the group watching classic vehicles traveling along “O” Street that evening. Chief Ewins said 20 people were injured, two of which remained hospitalized.
Siebenhor and her passenger, 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo of Lincoln, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Ewins said that according to the investigation, electronic data collected showed Stark’s vehicle going 90 mph just before the crash. As officers arrived at the scene and contacted Stark, they suspected he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It was later determined that Stark was under the influence of marijuana.
Ewins says Stark was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the collision. The investigation is ongoing and if you have more information or video evidence from the area at the time of the crash, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.