LPD Arrests Suspect in Deadly Shooting

LINCOLN—(KFOR July 7)—Lincoln Police arrested a suspect on Saturday night in connection to a deadly shooting late Friday night in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood.

The suspect, 20-year-old Ge’Auvieon Crayton, is in the Lancaster County Jail for allegedly fatally shooting a 25-year-old Lincoln man around 10pm Friday in the area of South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street.

Police say officers were called to a report of gunshots and vehicles fleeing the scene. The victim was located in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he died

from his injuries.

LPD is investigating what led to the shooting and investigators believe several other individuals were present. We are working to identify additional witnesses.

No other suspects are being sought, however any witnesses or individuals with further information are encouraged to come forth.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.