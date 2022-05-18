LPD Arrests Teen Suspected of Trying To Steal Car From NE Lincoln Area Garage

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 18)–An 18-year-old Lincoln man was arrested late Monday afternoon, after he was seen by a neighbor trying to use a screwdriver to start a car at a garage in the Havelock area.
It happened in an alleyway in the 4300 block of Touzalin Avenue, according to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer.
“Officers arrived on scene and observed a 2003 Ford Mustang parked in the alley, with the steering column removed and two screwdrivers in the front seat,” Vollmer added.
The teen, Zac Shepard, apparently walked up to the car and told officers his grandparents gave it to him, which the owners denied. Damage was found to the door lock of a detached garage. The car suffered about $3,000 to $5,000 in damage.
Shepard was arrested for burglary and possession of burglars tools.