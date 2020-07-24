LPD Arrests Two Men In City’s Latest Homicide On Thursday
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)—Lincoln Police have arrested two men in connection to the shooting death of a woman riding on a StarTran bus Thursday afternoon near 23rd and “A” Streets.
According to Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, 27-year-old Joel Jones, Jr. was arrested a few hours after the shooting for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, discharge of a fire arm into a vehicle and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibitive person. Jones was the passenger of a car heading westbound on “A” Street, when the shot was fired. LPD also arrested 19-year-old Jarell Wheeler, the driver, as an accessory.
Bliemeister said based on security video and witness reports, the bus was heading eastbound on “A” Street when a bullet went through the driver’s side of the bus, striking a passenger that was seated. He says LFR rushed 69-year-old Sharon Johnson to a Lincoln hospital, where she later died. Through video evidence, Bliemeister said the shot came from the car heading westbound. That vehicle was later found in the parking lot of a Kwik Shop at 14th and Adams.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Chief Bliemeister, and anyone with more information on this case should call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.