LPD Arrests Two Teens Arrested After Traffic Violations Near UNL.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 21)–Two teens were arrested after they wouldn’t stop for Lincoln Police late Thursday night near UNL’s City Campus.

Officers happened to see a car driven by 18-year-old Zachary Brown of Seward violating some traffic laws and tried to stop his vehicle near 17th and “R”, but he wouldn’t stop and ended up hitting a curb a drove on a sidewalk before the car came to a rest at 19th and “S” Streets.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Brown and his passenger, 18-year-old Blake Frederic of Lincoln, got out and tried to run away before officers arrested them. Brown was arrested for several charges, including willful reckless driving, DUI and minor in possession. His blood alcohol content was .138.

Frederic was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but cited for obstructing a peace officer.