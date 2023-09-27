LPD Arrests Wanted Man Following Tuesday Evening Standoff

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 29-year-old man is in custody, following a standoff with the Lincoln Police SWAT team at a home near 12th and “F” on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say Treyvon McKinzie was wanted after running from a traffic stop last week (Sept. 20) and discarded a handgun. When police showed up, McKinzie ran inside his home and refused to come out for more than 2-and-a-half hours. SWAT team members were called in to help.

Then just after 9pm Tuesday, McKinzie surrendered and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm.