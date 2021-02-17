LPD Asks You Do Not Call 911 During Rolling Power Outages
(KFOR NEWS February 17, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department asks that the public not call 911 during power outages.
LPD wants to assure that 911 lines are open for emergencies. The Emergency Communication Center received a high volume of calls Tuesday pertaining to the outages. LPD is aware of the power outages and are communicating with Lincoln Electric System.
For questions or concerns regarding outages, please contact the Lincoln Electric System.
Remember…if a traffic light is out, it should be treated as a four-way stop.
