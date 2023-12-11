LPD Awarded Plaque/Torch from Special Olympics Nebraska

Special Olympics Nebraska volunteer and former Lincoln Police Sgt. Jerry Thraen (left) and Special Olympics Nebraska president and CEO Carolyn Chamberlain (right) applauded after Assistant LPD Chief Brian Jackson received a plaque with the torch used in the Law Enforcement Torch Run prior to the 2010 Special Olympics in Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN—(KFOR Dec. 11)—A special memorial plaque containing the torch used in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska has been presented to Lincoln Police for their longtime support of the organization and help with the 2010 national games held in Lincoln.

Chamberlain said the City of Lincoln stepped up in support the Olympic games in 2010, which she adds became a pivotal point in the organization.

Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson, who accepted the plaque, says it will be put on display in the department.