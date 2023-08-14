LPD Back To School Traffic Enforcement Is Underway

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–Lincoln Police will conduct their annual Back To School Traffic Safety Enforcement project starting Monday, August 14 and running through Friday, September 8.

Additional officers will be near schools throughout Lincoln for traffic and pedestrian safety, plus watching for speeding vehicles in school zones. Fines for school zone violations could be as high as $600. A grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office is helping fund the extra enforcement.

Drivers are reminded to obey flashing yellow lights in school zones from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. – typically the busiest times for children traveling to

and from schools.

LPD also issued the following reminders for this school year:

• Watch for school zones and be especially attentive to flashing yellow lights during the times of

the day when pedestrians are most active.

• Expect increased traffic in school zones.

• Slow down in and around school zones.

• Watch for pedestrian crossings and expect increased pedestrian activity.

• Watch for and always stop for school buses.