LPD “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project

(KFOR NEWS August 8, 2022) In addition to normal school zone enforcement activities, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project beginning Monday, August 15th and continuing through Friday, September 9th. This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, will allow the placement of additional officers at and around various public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.
Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices (flashing lights with stop arms) and non- compliance with seat belt laws. There will be strict enforcement of the flashing yellow school zones. Fines of $600 could be levied for speeding violations through a school zone during the times of operation. Drivers are encouraged to be aware of the flashing yellow lights and obey speed limits around the various elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the city. Drivers should also be extra cautious during the 7-8 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. time frames as these are typically the busiest times for children traveling to and from schools.
Some important points to remember as we start the new school year are:
-Be on the lookout for school zones, watch for the flashing yellow lights.
-Expect increased traffic in school zones.
-Slow down when entering, driving through, and exiting school zones.
-Watch out for pedestrian crossings and expect increased pedestrian activity.
-Watch out for and always stop for school buses.
By keeping the above information in mind and using extra caution, we can all help ensure the school year begins as safely as possible.
The Lincoln Police Department would like to remind everyone to please slow down, drive safe and be patient as we begin another school year.
