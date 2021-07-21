LPD Busy Tuesday Handling Three Car/Pedestrian Accidents

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 21)–Three car/pedestrian collisions in about two hours on Tuesday afternoon in different areas of Lincoln remain under investigation.
Police say the first one happened just after 4pm at 12th and “C”, where a westbound car was going 40 mph and hit a 12-year-old on a bicycle in the crosswalk. The child has non life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old man was cited for negligence.
An hour later, officers were called to 65th and Morrill, where a 16-year-old girl was eastbound and hit a 43-year-old woman in the crosswalk, leaving her with serious injuries, including a skull fracture. An hour after that, police were called to 20th and Lake, where a 41-year-old man was driving westbound and hit a 7-year-old bicyclist.
Injuries are not life-threatening, but no citations have been issued in the last two cases.