LPD Chief Bliemeister Tests Positive For COVID-19
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. (File photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister is under self-quarantine at home, after testing positive for COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend.
In a news release to KFOR News, LPD said that Chief Bliemeister started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday and was tested Sunday. He soon found out his test results were positive. Bliemeister will continued to be monitored by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. He’s the fifth confirmed COVID-19 case in the police department and LPD says they are taking the spread of the virus seriously and follow the necessary procedures.
Chief Bliemeister has expressed his complete confidence in the staff at LPD to lead in his absence. The safety of the employees of the Lincoln Police Department and the citizens of Lincoln remains his top priority.
The news release also says Chief Bliemeister wants the focus to remain on the sacrifice and support for the family of fallen police investigator Mario Herreras. The chief has continued remote communication with the department and the Herreras family throughout the tragedy.