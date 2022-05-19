LPD Continues Investigating Thursday AM Homicide

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 19)—A 57-year-old man is dead, after a fight between him and another man just before 6:30am Thursday near 28th and “F” Street.
Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers arrived at the scene, found the victim unresponsive and attempted life-saving measures before paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Kocian says the circumstances revolving around this incident remain under investigation, as crime scene technicians work the scene and much of that area will remain blocked off to the general public for now. In response to a question from KFOR News, Captain Kocian said there is no ongoing threat to the general public and it’s unclear if a weapon was used or not, since it’s under investigation.
This is Lincoln’s first homicide of 2022.