LPD Continues Investigating Two Arson Fires From Monday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 9)–Two arson fires Monday morning in a southeast Lincoln neighborhood remain under investigation, after $3,800 damage was done to a couple of vehicles.
Police Officer Erin Spilker on Tuesday said officers were called to the 6200 block of Blackstone on a car fire. The victim, a 71 year old man, reported that his neighbor alerted him that his white 2009 Chevy van was on fire. The victim found doors open to the vehicle and a bucket inside that was on fire.
Another neighbor, a 37 year old man, in the 6400 block of Blackstone Road reported that around 7 a.m., he found his white 1999 Ford F150 interior damaged from a fire that had already extinguished itself. A fire inspector determined that both fires were arson and officers assisted with their investigation.
The van sustained an estimated $800 damage and the truck had around $3,000. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.