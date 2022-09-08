LPD Cruiser Involved In A Crash Early Thursday

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–A Lincoln Police cruiser was involved in a crash around 3am Thursday along Northwest 48th Street, north of West Adams Street. According to Captain Todd Kocian, the officer was southbound and crossed the centerline, side-swiping a northbound vehicle.

“The officer reported he was tired and fatigued and was looking for a place to park, when the collision occurred,” Captain Kocian told reporters Thursday.

The cruiser suffered $20,000 damage, while the 2022 Toyota Tundra suffered $18,000 in damage. The officer suffered some abrasions to the arm, while the other driver had neck pain. Captain Kocian says an LPD safety committee will review the crash and will determine what discipline the officer will receive.