LPD Handled Ten Drug Overdose Cases Last Weekend, Further Raising Concerns

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–Over a three-day period this past weekend, Lincoln Police handled ten drug overdose calls, with officers seeing one common theme in all the overdoses involving cocaine.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Tuesday said it doesn’t mean people overdosing on cocaine, but investigators believe people may be ingesting a substance they think is cocaine but in reality, contains unknown opiates which can cause an overdose.
Bonkiewicz said when a person consumes a controlled substance they didn’t get from a doctor or pharmacy, they may never know every ingredient which could include pills, powders, marijuana, or any other controlled substance.
The 10 overdoses handled by LPD between Friday, July 23 and Sunday, July 25 were in a wide range of age groups and happened all over the city. Officers are working to see if any of these overdoses have a connection. Officer Bonkiewicz said NARCAN was used in these overdoses which saved lives. NARCAN is a medicine used to treat someone experiencing an overdose which counteracts the life-threatening effects of an overdose.
When responding to an opioid crisis, law enforcement officers have three primary roles: emergency response, public safety and law enforcement.
For assistance in finding treatment options , please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Lincoln residents can also call the Lincoln Treatment Center at 402-488-2122.