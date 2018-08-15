LPD Handling Domestic Fight, BB Gun Drive-By Cases

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A scuffle between two brothers early Wednesday lands one of them in jail.

Lincoln Police tell us 26-year-old Erick Bustamante had put his 21-year-old brother in a chokehold outside an apartment early Wednesday morning near 45th and Calvert. Police say the younger brother grabbed something and hit Bustamante in the arm to break free, causing a minor cut. Bustamante had been drinking and was arrested for strangulation.

Late Tuesday night, neighbors reported hearing what they thought were gunshots coming from a car slowly driving by near 5th and “C” streets.  Initial reports show witnesses saw a car stop and mulitple shots being fired.

Turns out, someone fired a BB gun and damaged the exterior of the house, including siding, the front door and some windows.

So far, there are no suspects.

