LPD Hires Broadcast Journalist To Serve As Public Information Manager

Erika Thomas (Courtesy Photo provided by Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 17)–The Lincoln Police Department has hired a new public information office manager with a background in broadcasting and journalism to handle releasing information regarding any newsworthy incidents handled by LPD.

Erika Thomas comes to LPS after serving as an evening news anchor at a television station in northwest Arkansas. Thomas has spent two decades in newsrooms across the country, working as a producer, reporter and news anchor. She’s won Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and statewide broadcasting awards. Thomas is a graduate from the University of Missouri and holds dual degrees in broadcast journalism and economics.

“The public information office manager position is incredibly important to any police department in this country in 2023. As a former member of the media, Erika knows first-hand how to get our news to the media in an accurate and timely manner,” Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said in a news release to KFOR News. “Building upon our

already robust social media presence, Erika will rely upon her valuable experience in news to inform our public about Lincoln law enforcement news, both through the media and through our Lincoln Police presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.”

Thomas is married and has two young boys and her husband has family living across Nebraska. She’ll start her new job with LPD at the end of March.