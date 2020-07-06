LPD Identifies Homicide Victim And Provides Investigation Update
Zachariah Serna
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–The investigation continues into a shooting death early Saturday morning at a south Lincoln home, but on Monday morning, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister provided additional details in the case.
The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Gavin Hall of Lincoln. According to Chief Bliemeister, shortly after 12:30am Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of South 40th Street, about a man shot inside a home. Hall was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
Six people were at the home at the time and according to witnesses, Hall and his roommate, 18-year-old Zachariah Serna, were bantering back and forth. Serna then went and grabbed a shotgun from his bedroom and walked towards Hall, eventually firing a shot that hit Hall in his head.
An autopsy on Sunday confirmed Hall died from that gunshot wound to the head. Serna was arrested for manslaughter.