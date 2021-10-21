LPD Identifies Pedestrian Hit Wednesday Morning Along Highway 77

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–A 56-year-old Lincoln man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle, while picking up debris in the road along southbound Highway 77 near Rosa Parks Way on Wednesday morning.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says Timothy Beem had pulled his vehicle over to the side of the road, got out to remove debris out of the road. As he was crossing back over to the other side, Officer Spilker said that Beem was hit by a vehicle.
Life-saving measures couldn’t save him and Beem was pronounced dead at the scene. Spilker says they did talk to the drivers of two vehicles seen about the time of the accident.
The investigation continues and no citations have been issued yet in the case.