LPD Identifies Victim in Deadly Crash Monday Afternoon

A snapshot courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue taken off of the Traffic Cam network from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities looking west of 27th and Nebraska Parkway that shows the accident scene.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–New information was released Tuesday afternoon regarding the investigation into a deadly crash on Monday afternoon at 20th and Nebraska Parkway.

In a news release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police say the driver of a 2009 maroon Chevy Impala, 32-year-old Ryley Costello, died from his injuries at a Lincoln hospital, while the other driver, a 38-year-old Crete man, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Costello’s car was on 20th Street about to turn eastbound onto Nebraska Parkway, where it was hit by a westbound 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by the man from Crete in the middle of the intersection.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The investigation continues.