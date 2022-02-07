LPD Identifies Victim In Sunday’s Deadly Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–A deadly crash in southwest Lincoln Sunday morning claims the life of a 23-year-old woman.
Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers and LFR were called out to 14th and Highway 2 around 7am Sunday, where a car driven by Hortencia Hernandez was in the right turn lane off Highway 2 to go southbound on 14th and it didn’t negotiate a curve. The car hit a traffic light pole and railroad crossing signal.
Captain Kocian said the car came to a rest in the southbound lanes of 14th Street, just south of Highway 2. Hernandez was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she later died.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash and ruled out alcohol and drugs as factors.