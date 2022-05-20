LPD Identifies Victim In Thursday Morning Homicide

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 20)—Lincoln Police on Friday released the identification of the victim in Thursday morning’s homicide at 28th and “F” Street. It’s the first homicide case in Lincoln for 2022.
Assistant Chief Jason Stille said 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones died after he got involved in a fight. Jones was unresponsive when Officers arrived around 6:30am Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Stille says an autopsy will be done Friday to determine the cause of death.
Three people are in custody, after they were arrested in a traffic stop near 27th and “E” not long after the incident. Manslaughter charges loom for 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Micah Berggren is accused of second-degree assault.
According to Stille, the people arrested and the victim knew each other. “It sounds like it may have been a disagreement over property,” Stille said in reference to a question asked on what may have been at center of the issue.
Investigators recovered a couple blunt objects at the scene that may have been used in the fight, such as either a baseball bat or pole. An autopsy was set to start Friday to determine what exactly caused Jones to die.
This investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.