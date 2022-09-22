LPD Identifies Victim In Tuesday Night’s Deadly Stabbing

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Lincoln Police on Thursday morning identified the victim of Tuesday night’s deadly stabbing at a northwest Lincoln mobile home.

Investigators say 36-year-old Jasimin Champion of Lincoln was the victim in the stabbing that took place at a mobile home near West Allison Drive and West Fairfield Street. Police are still investigating what led up to her stabbing death.

On Wednesday morning, police tracked down 61-year-old Charles Alexander of Lincoln at 11th and Lincoln Mall and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.