LPD Identifies Victims In Monday Night’s Shooting Outside A Theater

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 4)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday released the names of the victims in Monday night’s shooting outside of the Edgewood Movie Theater near 56th and Highway 2.
Officer Erin Spilker identified the victims as 19-year-old Jayden Prentice and 18-year-old Christopher Duncan, who each remain in critical condition at Lincoln hospitals. Prentice suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the face, while Duncan suffered wounds to his hip and leg.
Spilker says they are wanting to talk to several people, who were in the area at the time of the shooting that may help in developing possible suspects in the case. No arrests have been made.
If you have information that could help LPD in the investigation, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.