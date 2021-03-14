LPD investigating a drive-by shooting in North Lincoln
LINCOLN – (KFOR News – March 17) – Lincoln Police say that a North Lincoln home was struck by gunfire in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 14th.
Officers say that a home near 24th and Dudley was targeted in a drive-by shooting just before 5:00 AM on Sunday morning. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots, and responding officers say that the house was struck six times by gunfire. No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Police say that they don’t have any suspects at this time.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.