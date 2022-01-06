LPD Investigating A Reported Robbery Midday Wednesday Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–Police continue investigating a robbery that was reported around noon time Wednesday at an apartment near downtown Lincoln.
Sgt. Chris Vigil on Thursday said that officers were called to the 600 block of South 20th Street, where a 37-year-old man living in an apartment reported that an unknown man started knocking on the door. Eventually, the door was kicked in and wanted to talk to the victim, but repeatedly asked to use a phone.
Sgt. Vigil says the victim ran to a bedroom but was followed and punched three to five times in his abdomen by the suspect. Then, the suspect went to grab a 7-inch kitchen knife, swung it at the victim and still demanding to use the phone. The victim suffered a minor cut on one of his fingers, before he escaped to call police.
The suspect took off with the victim’s cellphone and a Walmart gift card with an unknown amount of money left on it. Sgt. Vigil says the suspect was nowhere to be found, when officers arrived.
No arrests yet and if you have information on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.