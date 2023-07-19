LPD Investigating Another Smoke Shop Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–Another smoke shop in Lincoln has been hit by thieves.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers were called just before 3:30 Wednesday morning to Midwest Smoke Shop near 48th and “O” about an alarm. When officers showed up, investigators say they found a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was used to ram the front doors of the shop to get inside. About $1,600 worth of items were taken.

The vehicle was left at the scene and police are working to try and contact the owner, to see if it was stolen. While there are similarities, Captain Kocian says it’s unclear if this is connected to other recent vape shop burglaries around Lincoln.