LPD Investigating Burglary At Indoor Baseball Training Facility
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from early Monday morning inside a baseball training facility, where some equipment was taken for a small amount of loss.
It happened at D-Bat, which is at 1115 Libra Drive, just southwest of 14th and Pine Lake Road. Officer Erin Spilker says as investigators showed up, they found an open door into the retail store of the building. Spilker said there were no signs of damage to the door and it’s possible the door could have been unlocked. Officers found several pieces of equipment and baseball apparel strewn around.
The owner showed up and confirmed to police at least wooden baseball bats had been stolen, for an estimated loss of $175. But the owner said he would need to do inventory to see if anything else was stolen. Officers looked around the area for any clues and are waiting for security video to do more analysis.
So far, no suspects and if you have information about this burglary, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.