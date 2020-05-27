      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

LPD Investigating Burglary at North Lincoln Car Dealership

May 27, 2020 @ 10:11am
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)—Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary sometime early Tuesday morning at a car dealership, where someone took a gun, cash and a car.

Officers were called to Denver Auto Sales near 48th and Cornhusker, where the owner told police when he showed up to work he saw a window was broken and somebody got inside.  Security camera footage said this happened between 6am and 6:30am, where the burglar took a .45 caliber handgun and $500 cash by breaking into a locked desk.

Footage also shows the suspect leaving the office and got into a black Dodge Dart on the sales lot, then drove off.

Investigators say the burglar tried moving security cameras in order not to be seen.

Total loss is at $8,000.