LPD Investigating Burglary of Two Stolen Vans From Repair Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–Two vans were stolen, one of which got stuck and other is still missing, following a burglary just before 10am Tuesday at the T.O. Haas Tire off of 27th and Folkways.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers were called after a witness saw an orange 2017 GMC Savanna 2500 van driving inside the business, striking a vehicle lift before taking off. The orange van was last seen northbound on 27th Street and the driver had a long-sleeved green shirt. Captain Kocian says investigators found a shattered window.

The 2015 brown Nissan van initially was used the overhead garage door before leaving. It was found east of the business, after leaving the road and getting stuck. The orange van was then taken and it’s still missing.

Call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, if you have any information on this case.