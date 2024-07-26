LPD Investigating Costly Burglary at The Buckle Inside Southpointe Pavilions

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–Lincoln Police are still working a burglary case from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, where $20,000 worth of Oakley sunglasses and Buckle jeans were stolen from the Buckle at Southpointe Pavilions.

A maintenance worker on Thursday morning found a glass door shattered. Captain Todd Kocian says employees were still doing inventory on the missing items and investigators are trying to get surveillance footage for other possible clues and suspect information.

If you have information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.