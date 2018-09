Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting in south Lincoln early Saturday morning, our media partner 10/11 Now reports.

LPD Capt. Reitan says officers were called to a home near S 21st and A streets at about 5 a.m.

Reitan said 16 bullet holes were found in the house where three adults and six kids were inside at the time.

Police don’t have any suspects right now, but the investigation is ongoing.