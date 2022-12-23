LPD Investigating Homicide Case From Early Friday Morning

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 23)–Lincoln Police are in the middle of a homicide investigation, after a 38-year-old man was found dead following a disturbance early Friday morning at a home near 20th and Washington Streets.

Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News officers were dispatched around 12:30am about the disturbance call and found the victim had been involved in an assault. The caller reported hearing gunshots and possibly a motor vehicle crash. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to help render aid to the victim, but he was declared deceased.

No arrest has been made in the case, as of 9:30am Friday. Police Chief Teresa Ewins on Friday morning also said there is no ongoing threat to the public right now and if you have information on this homicide, including any security video of the victim’s vehicle, a white Jeep Patriot, call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 and Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.