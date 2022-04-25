LPD Investigating Indecent Exposure Report Sunday Evening On Bike Trail

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 25)–Lincoln Police on Sunday evening were called out to an east Lincoln bike trail, after a 22-year-old woman said she was walking when a man grabbed her and later exposed himself to her.
It happened along the MoPac Trail just west of 84th Street, south of “O” Street, according to Police Captain Todd Kocian.
The victim told officers when the suspect, described by Captain Kocian as a dark-complected male between 15 to 20-years-old, first grabbed the woman’s arm she kept walking. The suspect grabbed her arm a second time, apparently said he wanted her and then exposed himself before running away.
Captain Kocian told reporters Monday morning the only other description they have of the suspect was that he was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and red pants.
So far, no arrests and if you have information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.