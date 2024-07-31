LPD Investigating Late Night Assault in Central Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 31)–Lincoln Police are looking for a man involved in a fight with another man shortly 10pm Tuesday near 27th and Randolph.

Lt. Jason Goodwin tells KFOR News the 32-year-old victim said he confronted the suspect about an incident earlier in the day. The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, who then drew a machete, and both men started to struggle and fell to the ground. A bystander separated them and the suspect took off. Lt. Goodwin says the victim suffered minor injuries, including some cuts to the face and back of his head.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, wearing a white shirt with yellow and red writing and navy-blue pants.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.