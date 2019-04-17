LPD Investigating Late Night Burglaries In NW Lincoln

A string of burglaries in northwest Lincoln late Tuesday night.

Police say they were called around 9:30pm to the 3400 block of Portia Street (near 14th and Adams) about a burglary in progress. Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News early Wednesday morning the victim reported that a brick was thrown through a bedroom window. Several items were taken.

As police were canvassing the neighborhood, officers found five other nearby homes which had property damage and some had been entered by the suspect or suspects, too. Dilsaver says in one case, it’s believed that whoever got inside searched through a bedroom while people were home, but unaware. No suspects were found.

If you have any information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.