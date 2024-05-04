LPD Investigating Overnight Stabbing In North Lincoln

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 4) Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in North Lincoln. LPD Lt Brian Agnew told KFOR News, at 2:30 am a 23-year-old female was in a vehicle in the area of Portia and Knox when she was confronted by several other individuals in that area. She was removed from the vehicle and stabbed with an unknown object. She received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A suspect has not been located and there is no ongoing threat to the public.