LPD Investigating Report of Human Trafficking of Underage Girl

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–An investigation is underway into a possible human trafficking case, where an underage girl from the Lincoln area had been trafficked by a man who works as a truck driver at various truck stops across the country over a three-month period.
Lincoln Police say the girl met the man, who is in his 40s from Missouri, through social media in September and had been taken across the country between December and February. Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow says police were notified about the situation on Wednesday afternoon.
No arrests yet in the case.