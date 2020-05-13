LPD Investigating Reported Robbery In North Lincoln Tuesday Night
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–A 21 year old man was walking with some friends near 22nd and Holdrege Tuesday night, when a group of cars pulled up.
Lincoln Police tell us as many as 20 males got out of those cars…one had a gun, demanding the 21 year old empty his pockets. The victim handed over his cellphone, which one suspect smashed on the ground.
The group got back into their cars and drove off. No one was hurt.