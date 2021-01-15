LPD Investigating Reports of Fake Police Vehicle Stopping Drivers
Standard looking Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–Lincoln Police have taken several reports, including one Thursday morning, about a police cruiser driving erratic in the area of 35th and “A” around midnight on Jan. 8.
Officer Erin Spilker on Friday said the latest report indicated the cruiser was a white and black van with the word “Police” on it and was flashing high beams, revving the engine and tailgating. She said investigators determined the van was not a law enforcement vehicle and found out there may be people who had a similar experience elsewhere in Lincoln and continue to work the case.
Spilker says if you experience something like this, don’t hesitate to call police dispatch at 402-441-6000 to verify if the person stopping you is a police officer. You can also drive to a well-lit, public area to pull over. Photos above and below are what LPD’s vehicles look like.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, if you have more information on any phony police vehicles pulling people over.