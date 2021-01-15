      Breaking News
LPS Cancels Classes

LPD Investigating Reports of Fake Police Vehicle Stopping Drivers

Jan 15, 2021 @ 1:33pm
Standard looking Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–Lincoln Police have taken several reports, including one Thursday morning, about a police cruiser driving erratic in the area of 35th and “A” around midnight on Jan. 8.

Officer Erin Spilker on Friday said the latest report indicated the cruiser was a white and black van with the word “Police” on it and was flashing high beams, revving the engine and tailgating.  She said investigators determined the van was not a law enforcement vehicle and found out there may be people who had a similar experience elsewhere in Lincoln and continue to work the case.

Spilker says if you experience something like this, don’t hesitate to call police dispatch at 402-441-6000 to verify if the person stopping you is a police officer.  You can also drive to a well-lit, public area to pull over.  Photos above and below are what LPD’s vehicles look like.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, if you have more information on any phony police vehicles pulling people over.

Actual Lincoln Police vehicle. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)